RIGHT MOVE: Ryan Toohey in the studio recording a long-overdue CD a couple of years ago after his music career was sidelined by a near-fatal accident in 2007. The accident ruined his vision but not his voice.

"IT'S a bit of a miracle story,” musician Ryan Toohey said when reflecting on the accident that changed his life forever 10 years ago.

On April 27, 2007, the then- 23-year-old was driving home from a gig at Castro's in Coolum when he fell asleep behind the wheel and hit a power pole in his van, snapping the power pole.

His injuries were severe: two broken legs and broken bones in his feet; partial loss of sight; brain damage (he has a titanium plate in his forehead); and epilepsy.

But nothing has stopped the self-taught guitarist from doing what loves - playing his guitar.

"I always knew that I would be back into music at whatever pace I could manage,” Ryan said.

In 2010 Ryan played a few gigs in Maroochydore but it wasn't until he moved to Sunrise Beach three years ago that he decided he wanted to get into the Noosa music scene. Ryan said he had been waiting for the right time to play at gigs.

"I felt it was the right moment,” he said.

"They brought in my guitar when I was at the brain injury rehabilitation ward.

"The old songs were all still there.

"I have always been really good at remembering music and remembering the solo bits in songs.”

Since the "death of his old self”, Ryan has only been able to write a few songs.

"I'm starting to learn songs and work my fingers around the threads,” he said.

"I've got one set of covers and one set of originals.

"I'm living a healthy way and I'm in a good routine.”

Ryan also studied a massage course at TAFE after the accident. The course was for people who were blind.

"It was a test to see where I was at cognitively,” Ryan said. "To go to TAFE and do Cert 4 in massage and to play on my ability to touch.

"I haven't stuck with it.

"It's a skill up my sleeve, I decided it wasn't for me.”