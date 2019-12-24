Celebrities reveal their Christmas Day plans

Olympia Valance, Actor

Olympia Valance does not want any soap for Christmas.

How will you celebrate Christmas? We are going back to Tassie. (My partner) Tom (Bellchambers) his family lives in Launceston so we will go see his family for the two days before Christmas, come back for Christmas Day in Melbourne with my family and then leave on Boxing Day for Bali.

Favourite tradition? Opening of the gifts. It'll be at my house because I have the most elite tree. Everyone will come over and open lots of gifts and then we go for Christmas lunch.

Best/worst present? I also say the best presents are cash. I love cash. It's a very Greek thing when the grandparents or the aunties and uncles hand you the envelope, you know it's good. Worst gift, I really don't like getting soap and stuff. I have a couple of friends who give me soap every year; you might as well give me coal.

Kip Wightman, Nova 106.9 breakfast radio host

How will you celebrate Christmas? We'll probably go to Church on Christmas morning (Rafael permitting) Then the full family around for a big lunch of ham, lamb and veggies.

Favourite tradition? Might be that we always put on the paper crowns from the Bon Bons and normally nap in the afternoon.

Best/Worst present? My grandma got me a packet of colouring-in pencils when I was 16. Same year she bought my sister a diamond ring.

Melina Vidler, Actor

How will you celebrate Christmas? Every year my family makes sure to come together,

Melina Vidler. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

wherever that may be. Most often my brothers and our partners go to mum and dad's in Brisbane but this year we will be celebrating at my oldest brother and his fiancé's new house, which was more so forced upon them than offered - but top humans that they are accepted the challenge. They have a pool which will be a necessity, and also the most adorable baby girl who will be celebrating her first Christmas, so it's gonna be a good one!

Favourite tradition? It's not exactly a tradition just yet but I'm really pushing for it to be. I love to play Cluedo on Christmas. It's proving difficult for this to be family approved but I will prevail, one tantrum at a time. There is only so much Cards against Humanity that I can endure.

Best/worst present? The best present is presence. What is Christmas without your loved ones. And food. Lots of food. And wine, let's be real.

The worst present? Unless you plan on giving me Christmas cake I don't see how a gift could be bad. Then again I have two older brothers and could receive a fart to the face...

David 'Luttsy' Lutteral, Nova 106.9 breakfast radio host

How will you celebrate Christmas? Hosting the family at home here in Brisbane on Christmas Day.

Favourite tradition? Usually my brother, my Dad and I wear matching shirts .. usually beer related.. I might try to extend that this year to Em's brothers and Dad!

Best/worst present? Best present recently was Em buying me my first pair of RMs since my parents got me a pair for my 21st!

Stav Davidson - Hit 105 breakfast radio host

How will you celebrate Christmas? This year my wife, daughter and I are lucky enough to be overseas in Montreal, Canada for Christmas so we are hoping we will be able to celebrate a classic white Christmas!

Favourite tradition? There is a lovely Christmas tradition in our family started by my sister, Sharon. Every December she gets my daughter, Rori, 25 little gifts and each morning Rori is allowed to open one present. It's an unconventional advent calendar and we all love it!

Best/worst present? The best present I have received was a cherry red Epiphone electric guitar and the worst was a donation on my behalf to an elephant in India. He never even visits…

Jonathan Williams, Channel 10 sport

Ten News First sports presenter Jonathan Williams.

How will you celebrate Christmas? This year our family will be celebrating Christmas in Fiji. My wife Jacqui and I got married there in 2014 and haven't been back since. We only had Archie then and can't wait to take Zara as well this time.

Favourite tradition? Our favourite Christmas tradition is definitely our lunch. It's always amazing and we eat way too much food and there's always friendly arguments about who had the most devilled eggs!! This year it'll be interesting doing it differently and celebrating Christmas in Fiji and how they do it.

Best/worst present? The best present I ever got was easily my Pro Q bullet BBQ smoker. It's been a weekend hobby of mine for a few years, I'm always learning and doing different things with it. I don't remember a bad present - every gift I've ever got from my family has been amazing (huge brownie points surely)

Margaux Parker, Triple M Brisbane breakfast radio host

How will you celebrate Christmas? I love celebrating Christmas and so I am always happy to host all of the extended family at our home for Christmas day. We spend the morning with the kids opening presents to see what Santa has gifted them and then the family starts to arrive. We spend the day eating and laughing and sharing in a special time of the year.

Triple M breakfast host Margaux Parker. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

Favourite Christmas tradition? We all wear matching PJ's and on the morning of Christmas. I document the unwrapping in a time-lapse video so we can re-watch the chaos! Corey's mum always makes the sweet treats - the special requests are always White Christmas and Apricot Balls.

Best/worst present? I appreciate any gift that involves some thought. The worst I have received is a re-gifted item that the giver received free with purchase!

Georgina Lewis - 10 News First Presenter Qld

10 News First presenter Georgina Lewis.

How will you celebrate Christmas? I'll be spending Christmas Day with family at the beach.

Favourite tradition? It wouldn't be a Lewis Christmas without mum's trifle so hopefully that tradition will be served up as part of the festivities.

Best/worst present? Probably the worst Christmas present I was given was a vacuum cleaner - it definitely wasn't on the wish list. I think the best gift is the ability to travel overseas and I'm extremely grateful I am able to do that. This year I'll be heading off on a solo adventure to Vietnam and I'll be spending New Year's Eve in Hoi An.

Lia Walsh, Toasted TV host

How will you celebrate Christmas? Hopefully at a beach if I can convince my family!

Favourite tradition? Our annual Christmas 'hotseat'. My Uncle Andy likes to put the spotlight on each of my family members so we can hear how their year went and what they hope for the one to come.

Best/worst present? The best present I ever got was a jar of green lollies from my old neighbour. As a kid I loved these lollies but I couldn't find them again for about 10 years - finally reunited!

Fletcher Donohue from AcroNet.

Nathan Dennis: AcroNet performer in KURIOS

How will you celebrate Christmas? Hopefully the weather is nice and I'll spend it on the beach. We will be in Sydney, so there's a few great beaches to choose from. We open in Brisbane on January 10, I can't wait to get home!

Favourite tradition? Setting up the Christmas Tree!

Best/worst present? Best present was Sega Mega Drive 2 with the Lion King game when I was 6 or 7!! I have never forgotten it, it made my whole world!

Fletcher Donohue: AcroNet performer in KURIOS

How will you celebrate Christmas? It will be the first time in four years that I'm able to have a summer Christmas with my family so I'll be spending it by the pool with my family and then having some close friends over in the evening.

Favourite tradition? Ithink my favourite tradition is how we spend the day: Up early, presents, lunch, nap and then a chilled afternoon into the evening.

Best/worst present? I remember not wanting a Furby I got one year, I'm not sure why! My absolute favourite present would have to be my trampoline, it's a professional one with no net or even spring guards. We even shipped it from WA to Queensland when we moved and it's still at my family home in Queensland now.

Elyse Knowles - model and Myer Ambassador

Josh (boyfriend Josh Barker) and I will be back in Melbourne this year with our families. As much as we love our new home in Byron Bay, there is something pretty magical and nostalgic

Elyse Knowles. Picture: Nicki Connolly

about coming home for Christmas. I'm hoping for a sunny day and a full belly that puts me to sleep by 10pm. Bliss.

My Christmas wish is of course for everyone to be happy, healthy and completely present on the day. Stress should be left at the door - this is the time of year to be kind to yourself. I'm also crossing my fingers and toes that everyone who is giving gifts this year is thinking about the planet. Less waste in terms of unnecessary packaging, limited plastic goods and creative thinking. It's not just about the money we spend on each other… it is about the thought we put into it. Josh and I always donate to a charity at Christmas time too, there are so many people doing it tough over the holiday period. Give with your heart and your head this year.

My career keeps me pretty busy and the travelling seems to be growing each year. The best Christmas memories are honestly those where I can kick back with the Knowles family and just completely chill out with my crazy family who I love more than anything.We eat, laugh, run amok - and it's simply bliss!

One special memory when I was young My brother and sister and I woke up to a brand new red motorbike. This was for us to share and we absolutely loved it. This is where my love for motorbike riding started. Less is more for me at Christmas. Being around Josh and my family is all that it takes to create a truly memorable day.

Shaun Hampson - Survivor contestant and Movember ambassador

We're probably just going to stay in Melbourne. It's usually just a small family thing with us (Hampson and his partner, Megan Gale, along with their two kids, River and Rosie).

It's all about family, as you do get bit older and have kids of your own, it's all about the family. I tell the fam not to buy me anything, I don't really need anything. I focus more on the kids and make sure everybody has a great day.

Angie Kent - The Bachelorette

My Christmas wish is for my soul sister/cousin Carly and her beautiful fiance Sesie to be able to make it home from LA for Christmas, so that we can all be together on Boxing Day and then that way most of my nearest and dearest get to meet my new man (Kent met new boyfriend Carlin on the most recent series of The Bachelorette).

Favourite Christmas memory? Being with my family and having a massive sleepover in the living room at my cousins' house. We'd all wake up together and be able to open presents from Santa as one big family.

This year? With my family as always. Eating, drinking and usually a bit of very competitive family cricket and ridiculous drinking games.