Celebrity

‘I got to beat the Hemsworth brothers’

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
2nd Dec 2019 10:00 AM
After being named GQ Man of the Year, Aquaman star Jason Momoa said it feels good to beat the Hemsworth brothers.

"Never in a million years did I think I would be the 2019 GQ Man of the Year," he said during his acceptance speech.

"I'm really stoked that I got to beat all the Hemsworths because … you know … I finally deserve this.

"Also, Australia, you know I love you. I hope I get to come down there for Aquaman 2 and thank you very much for this. Yeah, mate!"

Jason Mamoa poses for s photo shoot with GQ Australia Dec/Jan 2020.
The Hollywood hunk did not attend the awards ceremony last week and gave his acceptance speech via video.

WHAT YOU GET AS A SUBSCRIBER

In an interview with GQ Australia, Momoa, 40, revealed how growing up without his father forced him to look up to other men in his life.

He shares two children with his wife Lisa Bonet, Lola, 12, Nakoa-Wolf, 10, and is also a stepfather to Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, 30, who she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Jason Mamoa poses for s photo shoot with GQ Australia Dec/Jan 2020.
"I always thought being a dad was cool! But I mean I always wanted to be a dad - that was my thing. Chris (Hemsworth), The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), all those guys are awesome," he said.

"But I look up to my uncles. They were idols to me. My cousins are so lucky - I was a little envious of not having a dad around so I always wanted to be one myself.

"My stunt double, Kim Fardy is an Aussie, he's a big time surfer, so is his younger brother and his older brother has served in the armed forces, so there's these three boys, and the dad and mum are so cool; I look up to them. There's so many buddies I met down in Australia where their pops are just f***ing rad, man."

GQ Australia Dec/Jan 2020 is on sale today.

Jason Mamoa on the GQ Australia Dec/Jan 2020 cover.
Jason Mamoa on the GQ Australia Dec/Jan 2020 cover.
