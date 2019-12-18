Menu
I got to the car and put my child in and groceries and headed home in tears, writes an upset mother.
Letters to the Editor

’I headed home in tears’: Single mum demeaned in supermarket

Staff writers, qt@qt.com.au
18th Dec 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:31 PM
ON SATURDAY morning, I went to Coles at Silkstone.

I was already having a hard day and I needed to go in and grab a few things that I have been putting off doing for days because of my anxiety and been judged everytime I take my autistic child to the shops. She's only four years old.

Well on Saturday at Coles I was pushing my child in the trolley and she was singing happy birthday Mummy as we walked along the aisle and an old lady told her to shut up.

And then looked at my trolley and said "yep another alcoholic smoker of a mother".

All because I had homebrand stuff in my trolley because that's all I can afford as a single mother. And before you judge me and go why is she a single mother.

Her father was killed in a car accident this year.

And as I walked to the check out wanting to cry.

Another old lady walked past and judged my daughter for asking if she could have a lollipop? And called me an irresponsible parent.

Many people would say just ignore them. But this has made my anxiety and depression spike again.

I got to the car put my child in and groceries and headed home in tears.

I have nothing against elderly people and what happened today really upset me as I'm always so nice to everyone.

So this Christmas season, and all year round don't be judgemental because you never know what someone is going through.

Upset Mother, Ipswich

