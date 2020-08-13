'I left my wife in labour to do a work presentation'

The man said his dad told him to rest up and get presentable for the presentation.

Here's a question, when is it OK to leave the birth of your child? I reckon there are probably very few good answers to that one. An emergency obviously, and probably a pretty catastrophic one. Your dad having a heart attack? That might fly, but your dad needing help with a work presentation? Not so much. Well, that's exactly what happened with this dad-to-be on Reddit, and the internet is not pleased with him.

A DIFFICULT PREGNANCY

"My wife went into labour around 6pm on Sunday," the new dad wrote in his post. "We were expecting twins."

"It quickly turns into a very painful process she kept cutting off the blood pressure to my hand when she squeezed and nearly sprayed my shirt with vomit."

He said that he works for his dad's company and that his father rang him and told him he needed some help on a presentation for clients that was due the next day.

"My dad heard my wife was in labour but told me he needed me on this presentation," the man explained. "He said there was nothing I could do to help my wife and delivery and seeing the baby come out was overrated and people don't prepare you for the gore."

The man said his dad told him to rest up and get presentable for the presentation.

"I NEED TO LEAVE"

"My wife's labour was progressing very slowly and we were all certain she would need forceps or other assistance to deliver the babies," the man explained. "I realised that I couldn't help her here, and my dad was counting on me, so I told her I needed to leave."

His wife, naturally, didn't take that news well.

"She started screaming at me so loudly that a few nurses rushed over to our room," he said.

The man left and he did the presentation with his dad, and it apparently went very well. After the meeting, he checked his phone.

"I leave the office and see a text on my phone that said my wife delivered an hour ago at around 10:30 am and they had to use forceps," he wrote.

"I would have missed the meeting had I stayed and my dad has given me everything he could possibly give me in life, so I didn't want to let him down."

"WAS I WRONG?"

The man wanted to ask Reddit if he was in the wrong on this one.

"I had responsibilities I had to take care of and while my wife is still screaming at me saying that she was alone when they ' destroyed her body'," he said. "I'm the only one who works and her mum herself said that she was emotional and overreacting."

"My wife even went as far as to say that her family would disown her if she was the first of them to divorce but that she doesn't consider me her husband right now."

Unsurprisingly, the internet was not on this man's side.

"Are you freaking kidding me? It was a painful experience... she squeezed your hand too hard. Wow. Almost like you experienced labour yourself," wrote one person sarcastically.

"You could provide a comforting, supportive presence while she's extremely scared and in pain," wrote another. "Instead, you abandoned her, which made everything even more stressful."

"You left your wife scared and alone," another person replied. "Would you want her to leave you alone when you were going in for surgery? You started your children's lives by putting them on the back burner."

Others felt like his wife should leave.

"You'd be lucky if you ever get to see those kids. You need a reality check. It's unfortunate your wife doesn't want to divorce you, hopefully she changes her mind."

"No kidding!" another person agreed. "If it were me, I'd be filling out divorce papers while still in the hospital. I'd also make sure everyone knew he was not allowed anywhere near my room or the babies."

This story first appeared on Kidspot and was republished with permission