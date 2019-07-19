Arrow to snub rival clubs

IN-DEMAND Gold Coast lock Jai Arrow is set to tell up to eight NRL clubs he's flattered but taken as the Titans remain the object of his heart's desire.

Arrow is contracted to the Titans until the end of the 2020 season but will be free to negotiate with other clubs in November.

In a bid to prevent that, the Titans have already begun talks on a new deal with the Queensland State of Origin representative, reportedly preparing a mega $4-million, five-year offer.

All the fuss over his future has shocked Arrow, who remains steadfast his first and only desire is to commit to his hometown club.

"I've been out at cafes and gone to get the paper and turned it and I'm on the back page and don't even know what for," Arrow said.

"I've had people ring me and tell me that I'm in the papers down in Sydney, which is unusual for a Queensland club or player to be tossed up down there.

"There's obviously a lot of speculation but I've come out openly and said I'm happy here at the Gold Coast. I want to do everything I can to stay here.

Arrow is keen to stay at the Titans. Picture: Getty Images

"I've literally only spoken to my manager once and that was about he was starting negotiations with the Gold Coast."

As well as attempting to secure the 24-year-old to a long-term deal, the Titans are also on the hunt for a new coach following last weekend's sacking of Garth Brennan.

While disappointed to see the man who brought him to the Titans leave, Arrow says he doesn't have to know who Brennan's replacement will be before committing to the club.

"To be honest, it doesn't really faze me. I consider myself a hard worker and try to put myself in the best possible case where the coach is going to like me as a player and not only that but as a person as well," Arrow said.

"I want to stay here and lead this club in the right direction ... I want to stand up and be a leader and make this club successful.

"It's my home town, I grew up here and I love it here."