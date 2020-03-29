Menu
Noosa Council candidate Julien Cahn blames lack of spending in his unsuccessful campaign. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
‘I made a run and I f**ked it’ Noosa candidate bows out

Matt Collins
29th Mar 2020 5:11 PM
NOOSA Council candidate Julien Cahn has no regrets about how he ran his campaign even though he has revealed it wasn't successful.

While just under 15 per cent of the votes have been counted, Mr Cahn was sitting only three spots from the bottom with 2.59 per cent of all votes.

But even with plenty of votes still to be counted, he wasn't confident he'd be one of Noosa Council's six councillors.

"I doubt it quite honestly, it's a lot of ground to make up," he said.

"I made a run and I f***ked it."

Mr Cahn believed not having pockets as deep as some of the other candidates left him on the back foot from the beginning.

"You have to think about the money spent on these campaigns," he said.

"I am self-funded. I have a limit. I could have spent another $20,000.

"I had 10 corflutes, some people had 40."

"That's the problem with our democracy," he said.

"It's not what you stand for it's how well you are well known."

"It's not really democracy but it's how it works.

"You just flood the market and people believe it"

While he may not be confident of seeing a swing in the votes, the campaign's oldest candidate is clear he wouldn't have done anything differently.

"I have no regrets," Mr Cahn said.

"I have run my campaign the same way I live my life - honest and open."

"Unfortunately, I would've done exactly the same thing again."

