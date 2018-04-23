'I need to know she's alive': Mum's fears for missing girl

Stage Moore has been missing from Tewantin since Tuesday.

Stage Moore has been missing from Tewantin since Tuesday. contributed

POLICE are investigating possible sightings of a teenage girl who went missing almost a week ago and has not been seen since, as her mother pleads for her to make contact and friends distribute flyers across the region.

Missing person posters have been put up across the Sunshine Coast and beyond after 15-year-old Stage Moore disappeared from Tewantin last week.

She was last seen walking past a bus stop on Poinciana Ave about 4pm on Tuesday, April 17, not 9pm as previously reported to police.

Stage's mother Tracey Moore has reported no contact or social media activity from the teenager since she disappeared.

"I just need to know she's alive," Ms Moore said.

"At this point I just want her to call someone, anyone and tell them that she's okay."

The Good Shepherd Lutheran College student is one of five children, with two older brothers who live in Sydney and two younger sisters.

The three sisters caught the bus home from school together on Tuesday afternoon.

"Stage phoned me to let me know they were home safely," Ms Moore said.

Flyers for missing girl Stage Moore. Contributed

"She said 'I love you' and 'see you after work'.

"It's not like we had a fight and she was angry."

She said she had given police any name she could think of for friends Stage may have contacted, but nobody had heard from her.

"I don't know what to do," Ms Moore said.

"I've been walking around putting up flyers with my two younger daughters all weekend.

"We've been driving around checking where there are teenagers hanging out and just hoping that if I'm early enough I'll see her."

Ms Moore said her daughter had run away from home once before, but only for one night and within an hour of disappearing Stage had been active on social media.

But now Stage's phone has been switched off and she has not logged on to any social media, her worried mother said.

"Last time I said, 'No matter how angry you are, just let me know you're ok'," Ms Moore said.

"But this time there was no argument, no reason for her to run away."

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said there was no suspicion of foul play at this stage, but police were investigating multiple reported sightings in the area.

"We've had a good response from the public to CrimeStoppers," Snr Sgt Carroll said.

He said family and friends of the missing girl had been "very helpful" in the search.

Snr Sgt Carrol said officers had worked through the weekend, patrolling parks and other public spaces in the Noosa area for any sign of the teenager.

Stage is described as Caucasian with a slim build, fair skin, about 160cm tall with long blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and black high-waisted shorts.

She may have also been travelling to or around the Noosa area.

Snr Sgt Carroll again appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.