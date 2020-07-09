A new mother who was found with almost an ounce of marijuana during a police raid told to a court "I smoke a lot".

Sabrina Michelle Cahill, 21, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

On March 10, the court heard Cahill was found with 24g of marijuana and a pair of electronic scales after police searched her home.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan told Cahill's defence solicitor Helen Armitage the amount of drugs was "just shy of an ounce".

Cahill spoke up from the bar table, saying "I smoke a lot".

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Felicity Nalder told the court Cahill made full admissions to police.

"Cahill said she smoked about one gram a day and used the scales to weigh out the drugs prior to consumption," she said.

Ms Armitage told the court Cahill was a new mother to a six-month-old baby and was on the single parent government payment.

Ms Keegan blasted the new mum for her drug stash.

"Cannabis is illegal in Queensland and people go to jail," she said.

"You have a baby in your care and the consequences are serious to your health."

Cahill was sentenced to drug diversion and placed on $300 recognisance for three months.

Convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as 'I smoke a lot': Young mum busted with weed stash