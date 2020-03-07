Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

‘I was short on cash:’ Shoplifter caught in act

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
7th Mar 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN with sticky fingers has been caught red-handed trying to skip out without paying.

Melissa Ann Lake fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150) and contravening direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 11.50am, Lake was observed putting products into shopping bags at Woolworths Roma and then walking out without any attempts to pay.

Police attended in relation to the matter where Lake stated she was short on cash and couldn’t afford groceries.

She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined her $400.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eco resort proves a winner nabbing major award

        premium_icon Eco resort proves a winner nabbing major award

        Business At the national tourism industry’s ‘night of nights’ a Noosa business has taken the cake for best new business adding to their award-winning list.

        Ferrari-driving businessman’s rich life before $13m collapse

        premium_icon Ferrari-driving businessman’s rich life before $13m collapse

        Business Businessman’s luxury life as creditors chase cash

        Why driver shortage is leaving us hungry

        premium_icon Why driver shortage is leaving us hungry

        News Food delivery service Uber Eats continues to gain popularity in Noosa but a lack of...

        Leading the way at Noosaville school

        Leading the way at Noosaville school

        News Noosaville State School leaders set for a big year.