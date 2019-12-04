Ice-cream served with a cool French twist

COOL CONCEPT: Elle Le Faou, Jean Jacques Le Faou, Josh Kilner are serving up special treats at Le Bon Delice.

The taste of summer is coming to Peregian Beach – with a French twist.

Well-known local patisserie Le Bon Delice – French Patisserie and Glacier has launched what could be the Sunshine Coast’s first French ice-cream range.

Crème glacee, as it is known in the motherland, is creamier than Italian gelato because of its rich base of cream, eggs and milk.

Owner Kate Le Faou said the launch fulfilled husband Jean Jacques’ long-held dream to open an ice-cream store in Peregian Beach.

“When we first started we were going to open with ice-cream but Peregian at that stage was too small,” said Mrs Le Faou.

“So we did the numbers and went with a patisserie and waited until we felt it was right, and now we can combine both.”

They will also surprise customers with a special weekly flavour such as the unique tastes of Christmas.

French ice-cream is made from a base of crème anglaise which is a custard-like mix of milk, cream and local eggs.

“The texture is so different to ice-cream and the flavours are a tastebud explosion,” said Mrs Le Faou.

“We have been thrilled with the customer feedback so far.”

Tucked away in Peregian Beach Village, Le Bon Delice is a local secret that has been serving house-made pastries and cakes for 12 years.

Loyal customers devour flaky croissants, chewy macarons and intricate tarts as well as hearty French breakfasts.

In France it is common to combine a patisserie and glacier under one roof.

The Le Faous spent about $100,000 upgrading the family business for the new venture, installing specialist lab-like equipment in the kitchen.

The ice-cream is scooped for the public from a French-decorated pozzetti counter which hides the delicacies from the sun and air.

Mrs Le Faou encouraged people to “come in and have a taste test”.

The French ice-creams are currently served in dessert glasses and can also be ordered alongside desserts like crepes and cake.

Le Bon Delice uses fresh local ingredients such as Cooloola Milk dairy products, local eggs and fruits.

Prices are $5 one scoop, $8.50 two scoops and $12.50 three scoops.