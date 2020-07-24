Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been jailed for three years for attacking his former partner. Source: iStock
A man has been jailed for three years for attacking his former partner. Source: iStock
Crime

Iced up man choked girlfriend in ‘violent’ DV attack

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
24th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man with a "sickening" childhood has been jailed for the violent assault of his former girlfriend.

The 25 year old pleaded guilty to seven offences including choking, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault in the Mackay region.

Minimal details about the assault were placed on the record but Judge Deborah Richards described it as a "violent" fight with the victim suffering "pretty impressive bruises".

Baby to join ice trafficking mother in jail

27/09/1996. Domestic violence. Silhouette. Fist raised against woman. Abuse. Generic image.
27/09/1996. Domestic violence. Silhouette. Fist raised against woman. Abuse. Generic image.

More stories:

'Poindexter c***': Whitsunday man violently attacks driver

'Sacked' Mackay pizza boy's revenge act on boss's car

Mackay District Court heard when Johnathon Lester Stanley first appeared in for a bail application on the assault and choking charges, the magistrate raised concerns about him failing to appear.

So before a bail decision was handed down, Stanley tried to escape from the dock, shattering the glass.

He has remained in custody for 256 days in total.

Woman 'at grave risk' of serial DV abuser

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said his client had a "grossly" disadvantaged childhood, even going so far as to label it as "sickening" and said by the time he was a teen Stanley was "very damaged".

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

Since this offending he had split up with his former partner and no longer had contact with her. The court heard he had been using ice at the time.

"He has some insight that this is a toxic relationship," Mr McLennan said.

Judge Richards commented that Stanley had shown growth and worked hard to change since he was incarcerated when he was younger.

He was jailed for three years with parole release in November this year after 12 months.

Convictions were recorded.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

domestic violence offences mackay courts mackay crime mackay district court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kenilworth’s cheap ride stays on the road

        premium_icon Kenilworth’s cheap ride stays on the road

        News Sunshine Coast Council has voted continue on with the Kenilworth Community Transport Service.

        Hey, hey, it’s a chance for a rates pay day ...

        premium_icon Hey, hey, it’s a chance for a rates pay day ...

        News Along with other SCC ratepayers receiving their latest rates notices in the post...

        Noosa surf hero honoured with bravery award

        premium_icon Noosa surf hero honoured with bravery award

        Community When a keen visiting swimmer saw the man beyond the Noosa break slipping under the...

        Well possums, isn’t this just a nice ‘fix’?

        premium_icon Well possums, isn’t this just a nice ‘fix’?

        News Sunshine Butterflies disability support service members are back at their rural...