Shed rock band The Chats have released a new single, and it's every bit a blue-collar worker, distinctly Straya song as you'd expect.
Iconic Coast garage band hits international festival stage

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Jan 2020 3:33 PM
ICONIC Sunshine Coast band The Chats have been announced on a massive American festival line-up alongside huge names like Travis Scott and Lana Del Ray.

The popular band, known for their irreverent songs Smoko, Pub Feed and Identity Theft, will head for the California desert this year to play at three-day mega festival, Coachella.

The 2020 international festival season just got hotter with the line-up dropping today for the two-weekends event in April to be headlined by a reunited Rage Against The Machine, rap star Travis Scott and r&b gamechanger Frank Ocean.

Other major names confirmed for the three-day festivals include pop chanteuse Lana Del Rey, electronic guru Calvin Harris and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke.

The psychedelic sounds of Aussie bands King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and garage surf rockers Skeggs will also join the Coast band at the festival.

The band is yet to react to the announcement on their social accounts.

Coachella takes over the Indio polo fields for Weekend 1 from April 10-12, followed by Weekend 2 from April 17-19.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

