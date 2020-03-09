Iconic Noosa event in jeopardy

The Noosa Busking Championships which boast international superstar, Tones and I as a past competitor, is in jeopardy. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

THE NOOSA based Busking Championships which boast previous international superstar competitors, including Tones & I, is in jeopardy.

The popular busking event, which is run by Rotary Club of Noosa Heads, is on the lookout for more sponsorship dollars or they will have no choice but to cancel the event.

According to Rotary member Bob Birkhead, the group is doing all it can to make sure the event still goes ahead.

“We are seriously very concerned about it at the moment,” he said.

“Our major sponsor from last year just advised they weren’t going ahead.

“We don’t want to cut back too much on the prize money.

“From our point of view we will sit down and see where we can cut some costs.”

The Noosa Busking Championships, which is held in conjunction with the all-inclusive Noosa Come Together Festival, attracts thousands of visitors to the region.

“This event helps put Noosa on the map,” Mr Birkhead said.

“It’s an iconic event.

“We gets thousands of people show up.”

The event is part of the Australian Busking Championships.

According to the founder of The Australian National Busking Championships, Allan Spencer, Noosa’s event is the pinnacle of the Busking Championships.

“Allan claims our busking event is the best one in Australia,” Mr Birkhead said.

“He regards the Noosa event as the blue ribbon event in Australia.”

With up to $6500 in prizemoney for the busking artists, the event has attracted some impressive musical talent in previous years.

Former competitors including multiple ARIA Award-winning superstar, Toni Watson aka Tones and I, who took out runner-up honours in 2017.

Last year’s winners The Inadequates went on to win the national title, and primary school student Emmagen Rain went on to win the Las Vegas World Junior Karaoke Championship.

“We’ve been so darn fortunate with the quality of acts we’ve had,” Mr Birkhead said.

“I’m sure we’ll get some exceptional talent again this year.”

Through the event, Noosa Heads Rotary Club donates funds to much needed causes throughout the region.

“The whole purpose is to plough some money into different organisations in the community,” Mr Birkhead said.

If you would like to get your business involved, phone 0427 708 928.