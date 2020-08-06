Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Artist Owen Cavanagh's mural on the side of a Coolum shed has been the subject to graffiti vandalism overnight. Picture: Patrick Woods
Artist Owen Cavanagh's mural on the side of a Coolum shed has been the subject to graffiti vandalism overnight. Picture: Patrick Woods
Crime

'Show some respect': Vandals target iconic mural

Ashley Carter
6th Aug 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An iconic Sunshine Coast mural has been hit by vandals just one week after work began to preserve the almost 20-year-old community monument.

Artist Owen Cavanagh's famous surf mural was on Thursday morning covered with a tarp in an effort to hide the graffiti that was plastered across it overnight.

Mr Cavanagh said it was "gut-wrenching" to see his artwork vandalised for a third time, especially after it had so recently been celebrated.

Last week, it was announced the iconic painting of Mudjimba Island, which sits next to the Sunshine Motorway at Coolum, would be preserved after the cane shed it was attached to was removed for safety reasons.

IN PHOTOS: Surfers make the most of Alexandra Headland swell

It’s understood council workers covered the mural to not give the vandal any recognition. Picture: Patrick Woods
It’s understood council workers covered the mural to not give the vandal any recognition. Picture: Patrick Woods

"I'm still a bit gobsmacked that (the vandalism) has even happened," Mr Cavanagh said.

"Show some respect. There's a code that graffiti artists follow by not to go over anyone's work."

Mr Cavanagh told the Daily when he heard about the vandalism he asked Division 8 Councillor Jason O'Pray to make sure it was covered up.

"They shouldn't be publicised for this," he said.

He said the mural would have to be re-painted as soon as possible to get it back to its former glory.

"I'd like to get it back to it's original glory as soon as possible so we can all enjoy it like it never happened," Mr Cavanagh said.

Owen Cavanagh in front of his famous surf mural.
Owen Cavanagh in front of his famous surf mural.

According to Mr Cavanagh, the mural began with a carton of beer and a goal to share his art with his community.

"A friend suggested that the shed would be a great spot for a mural, so I met with the owner at the time and before I knew it, I'd finished the mural and paid for the privilege with a carton," he said last week.

"In 2011, I gave the mural a 10th birthday present and repainted the whole thing because the weather had taken its toll.

"I've also had to repaint parts that were defaced with graffiti, much to the dismay of the public who, it turns out, have a deep passion for the artwork."

He said he couldn't be happier that the mural was going to stay in its original position for the foreseeable future.

"I am reminded how much people love and appreciate the wave mural, from kids to adults, on a weekly basis," Mr Cavanagh said.

Police and council have been contacted for comment.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

graffiti owen cavanagh surf artist owen cavanagh vandalism
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Premium Content 10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Community From Nights on Ocean to vegan cheese making classes, there’s plenty to do on the Coast this weekend to entertain the whole family. SEE THE LIST

        ‘I’m furious, it’s inexcusable’: Bruce Hwy debacle continues

        Premium Content ‘I’m furious, it’s inexcusable’: Bruce Hwy debacle continues

        News MP demands State Govt tell us when it will replace failed $17.75m Bruce Hwy upgrade...

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics $2.7 million in fines for Queenslanders who didn’t vote

        Sold on solar … how this marina saves $1000s

        Premium Content Sold on solar … how this marina saves $1000s

        News A bill of $10,000 has been slashed to $7000 and there’s plenty more of that to...