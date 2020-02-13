Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tea trees growing on Thursday Plantation at Ballina, used for tea tree oil. NSW / Industry / Farming Travel
Tea trees growing on Thursday Plantation at Ballina, used for tea tree oil. NSW / Industry / Farming Travel
News

Iconic tea tree company leaves Ballina, 35 jobs lost

Rebecca Fist
12th Feb 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 13th Feb 2020 5:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of Thursday Plantation, will shut down its Ballina factory, leaving 35 workers without a job by the end of the year.

On Wednesday, Integria Healthcare announced it would close its site on Gallans Road in Ballina.

The bulk of jobs lost involve packaging and assembly, some involve compliance and quality control and there were also a small number of jobs requiring customer service and hospitality skills at the visitor's centre and cafe.

Over the course of 2020, there will be a phased transfer of operations from Ballina to Integria's existing facility in Warwick, Queensland and to other Australian manufacturers.

Thursday Plantation tea tree oil products, which are now packaged in Ballina, will be packaged elsewhere.

Integria Healthcare's general manager for Operations, Greg Fisher, said the decision was not made lightly.

"We regret having to close the Ballina site but we are left with no other option to ensure the long-term success of the company," Mr Fisher said.

"We're grateful for the continued dedication of our Ballina employees and we will be supporting them with a range of assistance programs during the transition. We have a track record of treating our people fairly, and with dignity and respect, and that will be the case in Ballina."

Ballina mayor David Wright was optimistic about the workers' prospects.

He said the factory closure comes at a time where the unemployment rate in Ballina is low, and many new businesses are looking to open stores in the area.

"At least they are given notice, it will hopefully give them time to find something else," Cr Wright said.

"There will be an impact on the community, the business has changed hands but it has had a home here for a long time.

"We have so many new companies coming to town, this news goes against the grain."

big business labour force northern rivers business northern rivers jobs
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to Noosa’s best surf breaks

        premium_icon Your guide to Noosa’s best surf breaks

        News We reveal the region’s best kept surfing secrets and why Noosa deserves to be a world surfing reserve.

        Man affected by flesh eating disease gets new diagnosis

        premium_icon Man affected by flesh eating disease gets new diagnosis

        News Cancer, a rare flesh eating bug and now another diagnosis

        Mayor backs ex-judge to remain impartial

        premium_icon Mayor backs ex-judge to remain impartial

        Council News Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington says he has no concerns about former District Court...

        Teens eager to make ‘global impact’

        premium_icon Teens eager to make ‘global impact’

        Education MEET THE CAPTAINS: We are taking you around the Noosa Shire to meet Year 12 leaders...