Origin greats take aim at Titans pack

The Titans forward pack has come under fire.

QUEENSLAND State of Origin greats Justin Hodges, Billy Moore and Kevin Walters have taken aim at Gold Coast's underperforming forwards, claiming they're a source for the Titans' current woes.

The Titans sit in 15th on the ladder after losing their opening two games of the season, managing to score just six points in 160 minutes of football.

According to Fox Sports Lab, it's the fewest points scored through two rounds since Canterbury in 2000, who managed just two points.

No one in the forward pack ran for more than 100 metres in the round one capitulation to Canberra, and things improved only marginally in round two against Cronulla with lock Jai Arrow producing a standout performance of 280 metres, 25 tackles, four tackle busts, four offloads and two linebreaks.

Jarrod Wallace and Kevin Proctor just ticked over the 100-metre mark against the Sharks, while Ryan James hit 140 metres.

"If I was the Titans forward pack at the moment I'd be embarrassed because they've got a guy called Jai Arrow who's doing all the lifting," Hodges said.

"If you look at Proctor, he plays for NZ, he's a representative player. Jarrod Wallace plays for Queensland, Shannon Boyd played for Australia, Ryan James is on the cusp of playing for NSW.

The Titans are desperate to turn their form around.

"These guys are talented players but at the moment you've got one guy who's carrying the side.

"They've got to look around and say we've got to get up to where he is."

Moore singled out new recruit Boyd as one player who needs to step up and earn his wage.

"He was purchased to do a job for the Gold Coast and right now someone like him, he's someone who has to come forward and roll down the field and open up opportunities," Moore said.

"Someone like Jai Arrow should be more on the fringe but he has to stay in the middle because they're not going down the park.

"I think Shannon Boyd ran for seven carries (against the Sharks). That's not enough for a guy who's on $700,000 in my book. They need more from him."

Shannon Boyd has had a slow start to his Titans stint.

Walters said the pack needs to muscle up and be more aggressive with their opponents, starting with the in-form Rabbitohs on Sunday.

As for the lack of points, the Queensland Origin coach also pointed out the fact the club are running with a second-string halves pairing due to injuries to Ash Taylor and Tyrone Roberts.

"We've seen all the dominating teams in the opening rounds whether it be the Broncos, Storm or Roosters, their forwards have laid a great platform for everyone to work off," Walters said.

"I don't think that's been the case for the Titans.

"Jai Arrow has been a mainstay for them, but I think their forwards have to be a lot more aggressive with their work."