Subscribe
‘I’d swim through sharks’ to see alleged killer in court

Jessica Cook
Jessica Grewal
,
25th Jul 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 26th Jul 2020 4:28 PM
THE aunt of a missing woman, whose former partner is charged with her manslaughter, says she would 'swim through the sharks' to see a crucial part of the court process unfold.

Shae Francis - alleged victim.
Janine Francis, who described her niece Shae as her "best friend" and posts daily on a social media page dedicated to finding answers, lives in Victoria and is stuck in the indefinite lockdown.

Janine Francis misses her niece Shae Francis every day.
She had hoped she would soon be flying to the Fraser Coast for a committal hearing which will determine whether the police case against Jason Cooper proceeds to a higher court.

Mr Cooper's charges were briefly back before court this week but any further developments were adjourned until next month.

Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.
The Chronicle understands a committal hearing date is likely to be set at the next court mention.

Ms Francis has been in Hervey Bay for every step of the process including a week-long search of the Maryborough for Shae's body.

No evidence was found.

"I know the committal hearing will be happening soon and I am worried I won't be able to travel," she said.

"I have flown to Hervey Bay for all the court dates and the excavation.

"I have told people I'd swim through the sharks in the ocean to cross the border to get that courthouse.

"Hopefully we get there because I think the committal hearing will answer a lot of questions."

Next week is National Missing Persons Week and Ms Francis sat down with the Chronicle to share memories of her niece and the 'debilitating' impact it has had on her life.

Read the full story here.

