Ideal Noosa holiday haven

THIS fabulous fully-furnished Noosa Hill holiday home is going to auction on Friday, March 15, at 2pm as the owner wants to move on.

Take advantage of this opportunity to secure prime real estate at a price that will surprise you.

Orin O'Rourke

The home has been expensively renovated to suit holiday living - the floorplan may not suit as a family home right now but with a few tweaks you'll have the lifestyle you've been chasing at a price you thought was not possible. There will be competition on Auction day so register today.

With this holiday house you can live the Australian coastal lifestyle dream in this renovated character bungalow on 506sq m, positioned on Noosa Hill with an easy stroll to Noosa main beach and the popular Noosa Junction café strip.

Having an ambience reminiscent of beach houses of yesteryear this centrally located holiday home features upstairs two bedrooms, a modern bathroom, open plan dining, living and kitchen with quality spotted gum floors.

It flows onto a vast undercover deck from where you can sit and unwind, with views across to the hinterland and beyond, in fact here is where you will likely spend most of your time.

Head downstairs and a further two generous-sized bedrooms and another stylish bathroom, fitted with floor to ceiling tiles plus a sitting area and laundry.

Step outside onto the undercover deck area looking over the electric heated swimming pool complete with a timber pergola providing privacy.

Extensive use of artificial grass ensures maintenance is low, whilst there is still a good pocket of land with tropical trees and plantings.

Split system air-conditioning in each of the downstairs bedrooms and in the upstairs living area ensures comfort is maintained or open the doors and let the breezes which always seem to find you on Noosa Hill cool your home naturally.

Most important is the holiday rental this property can achieve. Situated in Noosa Heads' golden triangle bounded by Hastings St, Noosa Junction and Noosa National Park, 22 Nairana Rest is sure to be popular with holidaymakers wishing to relax and savour the delights only a stay in Noosa has to offer.

Whether it be a day at the beach, a big night out at one of the high-end restaurants or a casual outing at one of the Junction's quality eateries, this property is centrally located to ensure all options are accessible.

Sleeping eight people in comfort, the bed configuration is flexible to allow two doubles and four singles or alternately up to four doubles with enough spaces for everyone to have a little privacy.

Buy your holiday haven in Noosa - now is the time to register to bid and secure this savvy opportunity.

22 NAIRANA REST, NOOSA HEADS

Bed 4

Bath 2

Car 2

Pool

Agent: Kate Cox Team at Richardson & Wrench Noosa

Contact: Kate 0438 695 505, Tony 0402 003 773

Features: Positioned on Noosa Hill, hinterland views, close to Noosa Beach and Noosa Junction

Price: Auction on site Friday, March 15, at 2pm

Inspection: Friday 3-3.30pm, Saturday 10-10.30am, Tuesday 4-4.30pm, Thursday 11-11.30am