‘Idiot’: TikTok PJ prankster in court over dangerous dangle

The antics of a TikTok prankster with a penchant for pyjamas and dancing on the road have landed him in court after he dangled dangerously off a footbridge in Brisbane.

Toowong's Johnson Wen appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today wearing his trademark pyjamas and clutching a teddy bear pillow.

Wen pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance and unregulated high risk activity.

Johnson Wen does the “floss” outside the Magistrates Court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The 21-year-old's modus operandi is performing the "floss" dance move in public, typically busy city intersections, while wearing pyjamas and then uploading the footage to the social media platform TikTok.

But it was stunts of a different kind which saw him charged by police.

The court heard Wen walked onto the Museum and Cultural Centre footbridge at Southbank on July 11.

Police Prosecutor Mark Hughes said Wen then climbed over the railing of the five metre high bridge.

"He proceeded to lower himself down and up again … he wasn't wearing a harness," Sgt Hughes said.

In another incident in January at the South Brisbane bus terminal Wen walked into the middle of the road repeatedly throwing a hat in circles before lying down.

. Johnson Wen turned up to court in his trademark PJs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Sgt Hughes said a bus was forced to slow down to avoid hitting him.

At one point during proceedings Magistrate Robbie Davies called Wen out for smiling in court, saying it wasn't a "a very good look".

Wen's Legal Aid lawyer said Wen was affected by anti-anxiety medication Xanax at the time and had little recollection of the incidents.

But Mr Davies did not accept this.

"What I'm really left with is a situation where on two different occasions you just behaved like a bit of an idiot," Mr Davies said, fining Wen $250

Outside court Wen told the Courier Mail he was going to tone it down and stay out of trouble

"I'm probably going to behave more," he said.

Wen said he'd been doing the floss for a longtime before he started recording it and posting it to TikTok.

"I've been wearing coloured pyjamas a long time, yellow, pink, purple, black and blue and red, I don't why, I just randomly wear pyjamas. I think they're cool."

