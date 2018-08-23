Idris Elba won’t be next Bond

IDRIS Elba has confirmed he is not going to play the next James Bond.

The rumour mill has been rife recently over who will replace actor Daniel Craig when he eventually steps down as 007, The Sun reports.

Idris fuelled speculation he'd signed up to take over when he made a play on the suave spy's famous catchphrase "Bond, James Bond" and wrote on Twitter: "Elba, Idris Elba".

Idris Elba has flatly denied he will be the next 007. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

However, he backtracked and posted another cryptic tweet that said: "Don't believe the hype'.

Then on Sunday, he sent fans wild when he played the James Bond theme tune at the beginning of his DJ set at Elrow festival in London.

He's now finally put the rumours to bed and told Good Morning Britain he's not going to be the next James Bond.

Speaking at the premiere of his new movie Yardie in London, their reporter asked the 45-year-old star: "Do you like it shaken or stirred?"

Elba made viewers laugh when he replied: "Stir fried, actually."

As he tried to walk away, their reporter quickly added: "Are we talking to the next James Bond?"

He flat out replied: "No."

Yesterday, the official James Bond Twitter account announced Danny Boyle has resigned as director and said: "Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25."

Danny Boyle has resigned from his role as director. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP



It's not known whether Boyle's sudden departure will affect the film's release date.

Boyle was set to take over from director Sam Mendes following his stints on Spectre and Skyfall.

He has been working with John Hodge (Trainspotting) on a script for the upcoming film.

Next year's release is expected to be Craig's last in the role.

Bond fans have been speculating who the next actor could be, with Tom Hardy also tipped to be the famous secret agent.

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.