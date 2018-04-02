IF IT'S HIGH TIDE: WAIT

BACKED UP: Four-wheel drives parked on the dunes where turtle nests are common.

HEADING to Noosa North Shore for a camping holiday?

Rule 1: Check the tides.

On Good Friday, dozens of motorists were caught out by a monster high tide and drove up onto the sand dunes at Teewah Beach at Double Point Island to avoid being washed away.

The problem is, the dunes are homes to turtle nests and residents are furious that delicate loggerhead turtle nests might have been crushed.

Social media went viral on the weekend after photos of congregating campers were posted with local residents expressing outrage that visitors to our region should act in such a cavalier way in their heavy vehicles.

Jai Aughton said the dunes where people were standing and parking their cars could hold 'hundreds' of turtle eggs.

"Well whatever turtle eggs are on that beach will be crushed from these idiots because they can't pick their times right, who cares about the motorists - hundreds of turtle eggs have just been squashed,” he said.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman confirmed campers and motorists on the beach had to scramble up onto the dunes to avoid being swept away.

She said the chaotic scene was caused because there was "no beach left”.

"It's a really high tide there at the moment with very strong surges,” the spokesperson said.

"People are having to drive up on the dunes because there is nowhere else.

"The camp sites are completely booked out for the entire weekend so you can imagine how many people are there.”

Several residents said the beach should be closed and the campers fined.

Norm Midcalf said it was time to regulate the amount of people that visit the area.

"It's all about money being made now,” he said.

"I love it up there but I stopped going due to it being too busy.

"I don't go to places like that to feel like I'm in the city. It has been on to

many TV shows. It's disgusting.”

Other residents shamed campers for driving to the beach at high tide.

"They're all on the sand dunes (illegal) because they are caught at the high tide, because they are too selfish and thoughtless and didn't wait for low tide,” Nicole Clark said.

Adam Woodhams said the "morons” had zero understanding of the environment.

"They are ploughing up and don't give a toss,” he said.

A meeting of all government agencies has been called for by Noosa MP Sandy Bolton after the weekend's environmental debacle at Teewah Beach.

The resulting traffic chaos heavily damaged the dunes and possibly the turtle nests only days before Prince Charles makes a trip to famed turtle nesting site Mon Repos in Bundaberg as part of his regional visit ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

But Ms Bolton has called for calm, reminding locals that for the most part campers treat the area with respect, and only a minority have either no idea about the unique environmental values of the region "or don't care”.

"I spoke to the rangers on the weekend, and unfortunately with the high tides coinciding with the Easter break it created a perfect storm,” Ms Bolton said.

"It's devastating to see the damage done.

"Everyone [who knows the region] understands you don't cross there at high tide.”

Ms Bolton said she was calling for all agencies involved in the management of the region to come together "and stop this happening again”.

"While the dunes are the responsibility of Queensland Parks and Wildlife, the beach is the Department of Main Roads - it's actually a road.”

Comments on social media pointed the finger at rangers, council, police, ferry operators, surf lifesavers, QPWS staff and others, but Ms Bolton said it was important to "move on” from the weekend and work towards a better, integrated management plan for the region, particularly for peak holiday periods at Easter and Christmas.

One commenter confirmed "so far two known and recorded turtle egg nests have been destroyed”.

Ms Bolton countered accusations too many permits were handed out for the holiday weekend.

"They do cap the number of permits,” she said.

"[However] the permits also state that you cannot drive on the dunes.”

Ms Bolton said QPWS staff were "just as devastated” as she was by the damage done to the dunes, and the authority would be an important part of the considerations in avoiding a repeat of the debacle on the weekend.

She said the main problem stemmed from access to the beach at Teewah Village.

"There are some long stretches of beach there that cannot easily be policed all the time,” Ms Bolton said.

"And there are lots of spots that have no mobile phone reception.”