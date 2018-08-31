If the surf's up, park clock will be ticking down

PUMPING: Noosa National Park is a surfer magnet, but can be a parking turn-off.

WHEN the Noosa points are pumping the hardcore surfers are going to have to tailor their wave sessions to fit within four hours.

That is if they are parked at the Noosa National Park as from Monday, with the introduction of time-regulated parking.

Noosa Council has struck and agreement with the State Government which controls the park, to will see four-hour parking come into effect in the carpark at the end of Park Rd,.

Similar stays will be in force at the Laguna Lookout, Mt Tinbeerwah and Wooroi Day Use Area carparks.

"These are some of the most popular stops for visitors and locals and timed parking will ensure everybody gets a fair go," council community services director Alan 'Fox' Rogers said.

"Noosa National Park in particular is one of the busiest national parks in Australia, and when the surf is up, the demand for parking is huge."

The four-hour limit will ensure a more frequent turn-over of spaces, while still allowing national park visitors time to go for a long walk or surf.

Council recently called for comment on proposed Local Law amendments to pave way for regulated parking at the four carparks.

"We received a handful of submissions, these were all in relation to parking at the National Park. All of the feedback supported the introduction of regulated parking," Mr Rogers said.

Council's Local Laws Manager Phil Amson said the changes would also give council officers the power to respond to complaints about campervans staying overnight or parking all day in the four carparks.

Mr Amson said Council officers would initially allow a two-week grace period where cautions will be issued to allow for the community and visitors alike to adjust to the changes.

"During that time staff will patrol the carparks to warn motorists who overstay the four-hour time limit," Mr Amson said.

Signs will be in place at all four carparks in time for the introduction of the four-hour limit.