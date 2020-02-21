Jason Weeks, from WA, was the first to catch a wave in the official World Surfing Reserve at Noosa.

SURFER Jason Weeks didn’t head into the water with a plan to make history, but that’s exactly what happened.

“I’m so excited that I’ve made history today,” Mr Weeks said.

“If this is the only thing I’m ever known for, I’m gonna die a happy man.”

The visiting West Australian had planned to be at the official dedication of Noosa as a World Surfing Reserve but the ocean had other ideas and he inadvertently became the first person to surf the new reserve.

“I was around surfing at Tea Tree and there was a bit of a crowd there and I wanted to get back for the ceremony,” he said, holding his beloved longboard tightly.

“As I came round the corner there was very little in the way of waves breaking … I realised I wasn’t get across the rocks in time for the ceremony so I thought, why not get the first wave?

“So I was out there with a couple of other crew, and father and son, and the waves just suddenly picked up.

“It was dead flat when I paddled around with literally one wave every 15 minutes then all of a sudden it started getting good and the people started filling up (at the ceremony on the shore) and the boys yelled out and went “yeah, it’s on” so I caught one through, a big coffin ride so laying on my back and enjoying it and having fun which is what surfing is all about.”

Mr Weeks is in town as commentator for the Kayo TV webcast for the amateur division of the Noosa Festival of Surfing competition.

“I’ve surfed here a few times for a long period of time and this is probably the 20th or 30th time but definitely the best.”