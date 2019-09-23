If you notice extra traffic in Tewantin, here’s why

DRIVING around Tewantin may be a slower commute than usual again tomorrow thanks to works on one of the region’s busiest bridges.

Donella Bridge on Memorial Ave, Tewantin will be reduced to one lane from 9am to 3pm for the second day in a row on Tuesday, September 24.

to allow contractors to continue examining the bridge.

Traffic control will be in place, but drivers are advised to take the alternative route along Beckmans Rd and Eumundi Noosa Rd to avoid delays.

Council’s Infrastructure Services Director Carl Billingham said the lane closure will enable contractors to examine the bridge and scope out the work needed to fix it.

“The approaches to the bridge have moved slightly and we need to determine the work needed to fix them. Closing one lane will allow us to safely examine the structure and investigate the cause of the movement,” he said.

“We had hoped to limit the lane closure to one day, but to accommodate all of the equipment required on site, we’ll need to stagger the work across the two days.”

“Although traffic control will be in place, drivers will encounter delays, so motorists’ best bet to get where they’re going as quickly as possible is to take the alternative route along Beckmans Road and Eumundi Noosa Road,” he said.

Mr Billingham said the work was scheduled for the school holidays to lessen the traffic disruption.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the work it can’t be done at night.”

Electronic signs are in place to remind drivers to use the alternative route.

Keep up to date with this and other works in progress across Noosa or visit Council’s Facebook page.