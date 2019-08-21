If you see smoke around Noosa today, here’s why

SMOKE: A planned burn off will happen in Noosa on August 21.

SMOKE may be visible around Noosa today, August 21, with planned burns expected in the region.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct a planned burn in the Link Section of Noosa National Park to the east of Noosa Junction this afternoon, weather permitting.

The planned burn is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

Sunshine Coast senior ranger Omar Bakhach said the proposed burn area is bordered by Sunshine Beach Road, Cooyar Street, Eenie Creek Road and Bicentennial Drive.

“As a result, smoke may be seen in the areas surrounding Noosa Junction, Noosa Heads, Sunshine Beach and Sunrise Beach.”

“The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.”

The burn off will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and allow for natural bush regeneration.

Locals are warned to be aware of changed conditions during the afternoon.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.”

For more call QPWS Tewantin office 5470 3400.