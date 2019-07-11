Menu
LIVE MUSIC: The Sunny Coast Rude Boys play Eumundi Hotel July 13.
If you want reggae and ska, get on down to Eumundi

11th Jul 2019 1:00 PM

PUT Saturday, July 13 in your diaries as the "Rudies" (The Sunny Coast Rude Boys) are returning to

The Imperial Hotel

Eumundi to again raise

the roof.

The Sunny Coast Rude Boys are an eight-piece soundwave playing uplifting ska and reggae.

And they draw on musical influences that have

shaped this genre from

the Jamaican movement through to UK Two Tone.

The Rudies demonstrate

a unique vision with the exuberance and free- wheeling colour of contemporary ska with

band members from as

far as Barbados, Trinidad, Ireland, Lebanon, and Straya.

The band has crafted their sound with unexpected arrangements and seductive harmonies, of powerful horns and foot-stomping drums.

The Rudies have shared the stage with Bad Manners, Nicky Bomba, Strange Tenants, The Original Wailers as well as headlining at Island Vibe Festival, Blues on Broadbeach, Caloundra Music Festival, QLD Ska

& Reggae Festival, The Triffid and The Zoo in Brisbane.

If you dig The Specials, Madness, UB40, Bob Marley, Bad Manners ... this is a gig for you.

Doors open 8pm.

