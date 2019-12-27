Menu
The St Andrew's students in the learning hub showcasing their IGNITE pathways to enriched learning.
News

Igniting a passion for higher learning

27th Dec 2019 8:00 AM

JUST before the Christmas break, St Andrew’s Anglican College Year 5 and 6 students “IGNITED” their learning pathways.

They showcased a semester of work in the school’s new, innovative programs – IGNITE – a learning program based on the school-wide enrichment model.

This offers” enrichment for all students through high levels of engagement and the use of enjoyable and challenging learning experiences that are constructed around students’ interests, learning styles, and preferred modes of expression”.

Students were involved in enrichment clusters including business, engineering, the arts, technology and plenty more.

The college learning hub “was buzzing with excited students who had the opportunity to showcase and share their learning, interests, passions and talents with parents, teachers and the community”.

Head of Thinking and Learning Enrichment and IGNITE program director, Mrs. Jillian Green said.

“What these young students have achieved is simply phenomenal. The IGNITE program shows the power of authentic enrichment opportunities for all students, which is an important part of learning at St Andrew’s Anglican College.”

IGNITE is an exclusive program offered by St Andrew’s Anglican College which aims to ‘light the flame’ in all students.

