Wild scenes follow domestic violence killing of man

Ugly scenes have unfolded at a Brisbane court as a woman was jailed for stabbing her partner to death following a row over home-brewed rum.

Family supporters of John Windle screamed abuse at his former partner, Renee Helen Blockey, as they learned she would only spend two years behind bars for manslaughter.

Emotional scenes unfolded at Brisbane Supreme Court as family supporters of John Windle, who was stabbed by his partner Renee Helen Blockey on Macleay Island in 2018, left court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/John Gass

Blockey, who was initially charged with Mr Windle's death in April 2018, received nine years' jail for manslaughter at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

A family supporter of Mr Windle screamed "I'll get you, you mutt" upon learning Blockey, 43, would be eligible for parole in January 2022.

Renee Helen Blockey (pictured) received a nine-year jail term for the manslaughter of her former partner John Windle, but with time already served, she will be eligible for parole in 2022.

Another threatened to get into jail next week and kill her.

Blockey had pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a sentencing hearing on October 27.

At least three people were removed from the court that day as family supporters talked over practitioners, held up pictures of the slain father, took photos and videos of Blockey and whispered abuse from the dock.

John Windle died from a stab wound in April 2018. His former partner, Renee Helen Blockey, has been charged with his manslaughter.

On Thursday, the court was told Blockey and Mr Windle got into an argument on April 23, 2018 after a morning of drinking home-brewed rum.

Justice John Bond said the pair's relationship had been described as "volatile".

He said Blockey stabbed Mr Windle in the Macleay Island house after a fight broke out between the pair.

Ugly scenes that unfolded in the courtroom spilt onto the streets as family supporters of Blockey and Mr Windle clashed over the verdict. Picture: NCA NewsWire/John Gass

At midday, a postman phoned an ambulance as Blockey left the house with her arms covered in blood.

Paramedics attempted to revive Mr Windle but he died at the scene.

An autopsy later revealed he died from a 16cm stab wound below his left collarbone.

A large hunting knife was found in the shower.

Blockey told police the knife - which she called "Kitty" - was kept in a sheath near her bedside table as Mr Windle scared her.

Brisbane Supreme Court was told Blockey and Mr Windle had a ‘volatile’ relationship.

She said she did not remember retrieving the knife or stabbing Mr Windle in the hallway.

Justice Bond said Blockey gave inconsistent versions of the events, including an account that Mr Windle had "inflicted harm on himself".

"You told police you might have hurt Mr Windle to protect yourself, that suggestion is false," Justice Bond said.

"Your plea of guilty means that you do not suggest your killing of Mr Windle was authorised, justified or excused by law.

"You accept that stabbing him was not reasonably necessary to defend yourself from Mr Windle's actual or threatened violence to you."

A family supporter of Blockey is confronted outside court. Picture: NewsWire / John Gass

In handing down the nine-year jail term, Justice Bond took into account Blockey's time spent in pre-sentence custody since 2018 and her "sincere remorse" and efforts at rehabilitation while in prison.

"Without legal authorisation, justification or excuse, you took the life of another human being," he said.

"He could have had a lot of life left to live … the harm you did, did not stop with the victim."

With time already served, Blockey will be eligible for parole in January 2022.

A heavy security presence was required at the court as family supporters of Mr Windle screamed abuse at Blockey as she was led away to the cells.

Outside of court, they expressed their disbelief at the sentence and clashed with Blockey's family supporters, shouting she would "die in jail".

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

