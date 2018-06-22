Menu
A local reader snapped this photo of the illegal campsite off Eenie Creek Road.
News

Illegal campsite reported

by Alan Lander
22nd Jun 2018 5:53 AM

NOOSA News was advised of an illegal campsite in Noosaville, located just off a power line easement parallel to Eenie Creek Rd.

Noosa Council was informed and staff notified the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

A QPWS spokesperson confirmed the council had reported "that an illegal campsite had been found in a section of the Noosa National Park”.

On Friday afternoon, QPWS updated the information to confirm the site had been cleared.

"Rangers have gone on to the site and cleaned things up,” a spokeswoman said.

"It has all gone.”

QPWS was unable to say at this point who was occupying the site.

The now-cleared site as at Friday afternoon.
