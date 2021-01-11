I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star Ash Williams allegedly took pictures of a woman's face and breasts while having phone sex with her - without her knowing - according to police facts.

Williams did not attend Newtown Local Court today for an apprehended violence order hearing taken out by police on behalf of the woman, who can not be named for legal reasons.

The 38-year-old has been charged with recording intimate images of the woman without her knowledge.

Ash Williams appaers on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

On Monday, Williams' solicitor Charles Abbott asked that the AVO and criminal charge be heard together on February 1. He is due to reappear then.

An interim AVO has been granted in the meantime meaning Williams can not contact the woman.

Police will allege Williams took screenshots of the woman while they were having video sex on FaceTime in November.

Williams poses alongside the new Ned Whisky race car. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

He later sent the photos to the woman, who allegedly had not consented to them being taken in the first place.

Mr Abbott said outside court the allegations came "out of the blue".

"I think he's a bit shocked that this happened. (The allegations) just came out of the blue. He thought everything was fine. He's defending the charge," he said.

Mr Abbott said Williams will not be denying he sent the images to the woman but he will be arguing he was given consent to take them.

He was in quarantine at the time, before his stint in the northern NSW bush for the reality television show.

Police charged Williams after he returned from production on December 18.

He faces three years behind bars if the case is proven.

Originally published as I'm A Celeb star to defend phone sex charges