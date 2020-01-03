I'm A Celeb's 'TV megastar' revealed

News.com.au can today reveal the identity of the first celebrity heading into the jungle for this season of I'm A Celeb.

Australia, meet Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

The UK reality TV veteran is the "TV megastar" and "international party animal" teased by Ten in one of their earliest pre-season clues.

While the network's definition of "megastar" in this instance might depend on your appreciation for trashy TV, there's no denying Crosby's reality show pedigree and huge fanbase - she's amassed a tidy 7 million Instagram followers.

Charlotte Crosby. Photography credit: Charlie Sperring

On top of her career-making five-year stint on Geordie Shore from 2011, the outspoken 29-year-old won Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2013 and has appeared on Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and The Charlotte Show, to name a few. She predicted I'm A Celeb wouldn't take her too far out of her comfort zone, given her history.

"I lived in Geordie Shore where we had cameras stuck to every wall of the house, filming 24 hours a day. We didn't have mobile phones, we couldn't contact the outside world. So really, 10 years ago starting on Geordie Shore prepared me for stuff that other people on I'm A Celeb might be dealing with for the first time. It's honestly going to be a walk in the park - it's where I thrive," Crosby told news.com.au."But I'd love to also help anyone in there who's kind of struggling - I can help them through it, and be a shoulder to cry on. It would be able to pass my advice on to other people."

But while the reality TV aspect of I'm A Celeb clearly doesn't faze her, Crosby admitted she'd struggle with the show's trademark death-defying challenges, insisting she'll "100% not be able" to complete any challenge involving heights.

Charlotte Crosby in Africa. Charlotte Crosby. Photography credit: Charlie Sperring

"I am so scared - I can't jump out of a plane, I can't do a bungee jump… there's no way. There's not a chance in hell I could even get close to any of those situations. If I was to say this now and then in two months' time I've miraculously jumped out of a plane, then I owe myself the biggest medal in the world," she said. "But I've been in a situation where I was going to (skydive) a few times on Geordie Shore, and I haven't even gotten close. So let's not get our hopes up!"

It's been a tumultuous time for Crosby, who parted ways with fellow reality star boyfriend Josh Ritchie in November after a year together. She said she was looking forward to a forced break from real life in Africa - and might even be open to a jungle romance. "The jungle is where Tarzan met Jane, isn't it? So it could be where Charlotte meets… whoever. I can't rule anything out."

It all depends who else is joining her as a contestant - not that Crosby would know. She sheepishly admitted her knowledge of Aussie celebs was less than exhaustive. "I haven't got a clue, I'm not gonna lie. I don't know any Australian celebrities except for Cody Simpson and Liam Hemsworth… but I doubt they're going to be there. I'm excited to meet people I know nothing about."

And for the non-Geordie Shore watching I'm A Celeb fans who know nothing about her? Crosby says viewers can expect "a little pocket rocket. And lots of fireworks!"

The new season of I'm A Celeb premieres on Ten at 7:30pm on Sunday.