Man smoking crack drug through glass pipe 21 Dec 2003. use drugs /Narcotic/drugs
Crime

‘I’m a meth user’: Man hands himself into police

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:24 PM
A CALLIOPE meth user told police he wanted to turn himself in when they arrived at his home for another matter.

Johnathan Ivan Hair, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensil and obtain restricted drug not endorsed under regulation.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court police attended the residence at 5.34pm for an unrelated matter when Hair told police "I want to turn myself in I'm a meth user" and handed over a number of drug articles.

The court was told Hair was later interviewed and said he was feeling paranoid and thought someone was out to get him.

The court was told Hair handed over a small vial of steroids which he used for muscle enhancement and melanotan 2 which Hair used as a tanning injectable.

He also handed over a broken glass pipe which Hair used to smoke meth that day.

Hair was sentenced to a six month good behaviour bond with the condition of attending drug diversion.

No convictions were recorded.

Gladstone Observer

