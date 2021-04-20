“I’m going to kill your mum”: Dad’s disgraceful verbal assault on ex revealed

A Magistrate has labelled a 32-year-old dad who told his toddler son he was going to “kill his mother” a coward and a disgrace.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court via video link on April 20 and pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

The court heard the breaches occurred within days of being placed on an Intensive Corrections Order for a similar offence.

As a result the defendant had spent 30 days in jail.

Magistrate Burn described the defendant as a "coward" and a "disgrace".

Magistrate Burn stated that while there was no physical violence in the incidents which occurred between February and March, 2021, the verbal abuse could have lasting impacts on the victim, who would have been terrified.

"While there were no acts of physicality in the acts of domestic violence there was nonetheless the same levels of contempt, cowardice, lack of self-control and absence of filter I've seen in many cases where physical violence did occur," Magistrate Burn said.

The court heard the defendant told his ex-wife to "f**k off inside so I can spend some time with my son".

He then said to his son "I'm going to kill your mother".

The court heard the defendant also called the victim a "slut dog" multiple times.

On another occasion he called his ex-wife 151 times and sent 21 text messages in a three-hour window.

Lawyer James Torcetti told the court the offences had not occurred in a vacuum. He explained that the defendant was dealing with a drug addiction at the time. He said the defendant's relationship had broken down after losing his job due to COVID-19.

Magistrate Burn revoked the ICO and re-sentenced the defendant to serve three months in custody. But he took into account the 30 days already served and set a parole release date at April 20.

He also imposed a nine months and eight months sentence for each of the DV breaches but suspended each sentence for 18 months.

