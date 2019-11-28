‘I’m gonna f------ kill you:’ Police arrest man at pub

CHARGED: Michael Rade Stojkov pleaded guilty to one charge of committing public nuisance within a licensed premise and one charge of obstructing a police officer.

A MAN who had good intentions to protect his friend did everything in his power to resist arrest.

Michael Rade Stojkov, 30 faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of committing public nuisance within a licensed premise and one charge of obstructing a police officer.

The court heard that on November 8 at 10.40pm, Stojkov walked outside to the drive through bottle shop of the Commonwealth Hotel, where he saw he saw a police officer talking to a suspect who had allegedly king hit his friend.

Stojkov started threatening violence towards the suspect, yelling "I'm gonna f------ kill you."

He then removed his shirt and further approached the man in a threatening manner.

The officer told Stojkov to calm down, and that they would handle the matter.

However, Stojkov continued his verbal threats and increased his pace towards the officer, at which point the officer pushed him away and due to his aggressive behaviour presented capsicum spray.

Stojkov was subsequently arrested and as the officer opened the police car and told him he was now under arrest for public nuisance, the defendant then ran away.

Police chased him to the end of the block, at which point he stopped.

Police then attempted to handcuff the Stojkov to which he resisted, and required assistance from the hotel manager before he could be detained.

The defendant's lawyer, L Reid told the court he had driven a friend to Roma from Surat, and his friend had offered to take him to the Commonwealth hotel for some dinner and drinks.

After his friend went outside, a publican told Stojkov that his friend had been king hit, which resulted in him becoming very upset and yelling and screaming when he saw police talking to the suspect.

Stojkov admitted he was very intoxicated at the time and had run from police when they told him he was under arrest.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Cridland said that these type of matters were always a concern.

"People go to clubs to have a good time, not to be struck from behind," he said.

He fined Stojkov $750 for both offences, with convictions recorded.