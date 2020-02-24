‘I’m not into bake sales’ Confessions from mother of six

FULL HOUSE: Heidi Lebrun with her six kids Koda, 3, Kyro, 10, Palais, 17, Kallum, 11, Kasper, 8 and Dechlan, 14.

WHEN Heidi Lebrun discovered she was going to be a mother for the first time at 19, it should have been a momentous time in her life.

Instead it was a time of stress and unease as it meant the end to the exciting modelling job she had just accepted.

“They found out I was pregnant and the next day I was fired,” she said.

That was close to 20 years ago and these days, while Heidi may not have enjoyed a model’s lifestyle, her life is an eventful one all the same.

Heidi, 36, is the proud mother of six children, aged from 17 down to three.

The Noosa Outlook mum took a break from her regular schedule to share how she manages to keep her full house in check.

“It can be really full on and really hectic but it just seems to work,” Heidi said.

Heidi is honest about her parenting abilities and doesn’t pretend to be something she is not.

“I’m really not such a great mum,” she said.

“I love my wine.

“I’m definitely not into bake sales and all that sort of thing.”

With six kids, and each one with a heap of friends in neighbouring streets, school holidays can be quite the challenge.

“We can have 15 kids here,” she said.

“Our lawn is just a sea of bikes.”

When Heidi does find some child-free time, she practices her ‘special gift’ as a psychic medium.

“I’ve always had the gift,” she said.

“Since I was younger I used to see things, then it became hearing things.

“I thought it was crazy, but then the voice that you hear turned into something not so scary. It was peaceful and nurturing.”

Now that the kids are getting a bit older and more independent, Heidi is contemplating the next chapter on her career path.

“I think I’m going to start studying forensic psychology,” she said.

The busy mum was reluctant to offer advice to other parents, but like all mums, the words she offered were honest and raw with just a touch of warm and comforting.

“The best advice I can give is don’t take anyone’s advice,” she said.

“I know what I’m doing is right for me.

“I don’t know your journey, but I know you know what you’re doing.”