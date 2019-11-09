‘I’m so worried’: Birthday dog lost in fire emergency

LOST: Max the mini fox terrier ran off scared from her Cooroibah home during the bushfire evacuation. His owner was given Mack as a birthday present less than 12 hours before.

IN the chaos of bushfire evacuations in Cooroibah on Friday afternoon, several residents are beginning to com forward in hope others have seen their lost animals.

Britt Forrest is devastated after her birthday present, Mack the mini foxie, ran away while they evacuated.

"I only got him the night before, the family bought him for my birthday," Ms Forrest said.

"I didn't even have him for 12 hours."

"My husband was out at work, so was I and we weren't allowed back (home)."

Ms Forrest said as neighbours attempted to put Mack in their car to bring to safety, the frightened dog ran off.

"He ran off scared. I'm really worried about him."

Ms Forrest and her family spent the night with friends and are unsure when they will be allowed to return home to look for Mack.

Ms Forrest is hoping anyone with information on Mack's whereabouts can contact her on 0402862665.

Other residents are also calling for help on the Sunshine Coast Lost Pet Register on Facebook.

Most are concerned with no way of going to look for their beloved pets after their pets ran off scared.

Several horses have also been reported to have run off.

MISSING: Huggie and Kahn are missing from Cooroibah after the bushfires.

Cooroibah resident Monique Reed is hoping someone has seen Huggie and Kahn.

"I did not have time to get them on a float, I have let them run free. I hope they are okay," she said.