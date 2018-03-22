'I'm still shaking': Runaway car smashes into Coast home

A neighbour's vehicle rammed into this home in Nambour. No one was in the car at the time and no one was hurt. Sylvia Graham and her son Nathan (pictured) were in the house at the time.

NAMBOUR residents are still in shock after a runaway car came smashing into their garage early this morning.

Sylvia Graham, 58 and her son Nathan, 26 were sitting in the lounge room when they heard their fence buckle, followed by a deafening bang.

Ms Graham said the neighbour's car from across the road rolled down the drive, did a 180-degree turn and took out the neighbour's mailbox before flying across the street and into her home on Huntingdale Drive.

It's unclear whether the car was in the correct gear. The crash happened about 7.20am this morning.

"I'm still shaking," Ms Graham told The Daily.

"I just can't believe it happened."

Ms Graham said she and Nathan jumped up from the lounge chair and raced outside.

"We didn't see it but we heard it," she said.

"I hobbled outside and saw what had happened and was just in shock.

"My neighbour across the road, the one who owned the car, came out onto his veranda to see what happened.

"He must have realised it was his car and came bolting across the road."

It was lucky no one was injured in the accident.

Ms Graham said she called emergency services while her neighbour drove the car out of her home.

"It was lucky he could drive it away from the garage and that it didn't have to be towed. I'm lucky it also missed my car," she said.

"Then the police came.

BIG BANG: Sylvia Graham, 58 and her son Nathan, 26 jumped out of their skins when a car came ploughing into their garage this morning at Nambour. John McCutcheon

"My neighbour got onto his insurance company and I call the housing commission people, because it's a commission home.

"The house is liveable but the structure has been damaged.

"There's no way I can even lock the house."

To make matters worse Ms Graham is supposed to be on bed rest following serious surgery last week.

"I had to have parts of my bowel removed at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital last Tuesday and spent about five days in recovery," she said.

"I only got out on Saturday.

"It's strange because I am in pain from all of this but I am also feeling a bit numb about it.

"There's nothing really I can do but see what the housing people say.

"I just hope it can all be sorted soon and I can continue to live here and recover."