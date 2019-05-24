Image overhaul for The Powerhouse Collective

A GROUP of business owners fed up with an "old fashioned” view of women in business are shaking up their image to be taken seriously.

Tired of being viewed as "mums with hobbies” or "yummy mummies” who "take turns watching the kids”, The Powerhouse Collective founder Aimee Sherriff said it was time for an image overhaul.

"We are architects, lawyers, small business owners, entrepreneurs and so much more and we're tired of being thought of as mums indulging in a hobby,” she said.

"We're not just mums sitting here in a circle with the kids on our hips.

"We are working tirelessly to build a robust business and create financial independence all while making sure the kids are being cared for.”

The Powerhouse Collective started as a group for working parents more than three years ago at the Noosa Leisure Centre where parents in business could gather to discuss the ups and downs of business ownership and parenting.

Now, the Powerhouse has grown into Australia's first women's business hub with on-site child care. Every week, more than 50 women work from the collaborative space on a range of businesses within a huge variety of industries.

"It is undeniable that mums in business are not thought of as real business owners and it's just untrue. As the only business development hub with on-site childcare, I have been on the receiving end of this old-fashioned view far too many times,” Aimee said.

"We are re-branding what mums in business look like by removing the children from the imagery. It's sad that in society, this is what we have to do to be taken seriously.

"And we will be having the last laugh when you step through our doors for your professional appointment only to realise there is on-site childcare attached.”

Tired of not being taken seriously, Aimee decided the mums-in-business were overdue for a makeover.

Photographer Shannon Liddell Harth snapped a professional picture that will be unveiled at the Meet the Power networking night on Thursday, May 30 at 6pm for Queensland Business Week.