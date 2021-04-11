Imaginations go wild at popular body art festival

After last year's pandemic wipe-out, the Australian Body Art Festival in Cooroy has been going gangbusters under perfect autumn skies at Apex Park, Cooroy.

As well as amazing body and face painting there are all sorts of other artforms that anyone with a bit of creative inspiration can get involved in before the festival wraps up on Sunday.

Event manager Danielle Taylor said the weekend has offered many opportunities for creative people to get involved.

"The body painting is a bit more specialised, with specific paints and equipment needed and a bit of skill using the medium and a living person as a canvas," Ms Taylor said.

The Australian Body Art Festival is being held this weekend at Cooroy.

The Noosa Outback Surfboard Art competition has seen artists given a surfboard to decorate with the theme Noosa Outback.

Cash prizes are on offer and the surf boards are being auctioned to raise funds for next year's festival.

Ms Taylor said the Bendigo Bank Wearable Art Competition has a theme of Time Travel.

"This is funky fashion created out of discarded materials," she said'

Another body of work at Cooroy's creative paint on flesh artistic festival.

"You are only limited by your imagination with all sorts of materials being used in the past including bottle caps, spoons, video tapes, cds, plastic bags and more!"

The Australian Body Art Festival is run by the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland's Destination Events Program.

First prize and People's Choice in the SPV Accounting special effects section went to Fran Catford and with runner-up Nadia Vanek.

Sunday's program:

Face Painting Competition sponsored by Face Paint Shop Australia

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 cash

People's Choice - Trophy Prize

The Australian Body Art special effects winners were out of this world.

Junior Face Painting Competition sponsored by Face Paint Shop Australia

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 cash

People's Choice - Trophy Prize

Airbrush Competition sponsored by Eumundi & District Historical Association

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash sponsored by Sunny Coast Accountants

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 prize value

People's Choice - Trophy Prize

Wearable Art Competition sponsored by Countryside Realty Noosa

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 cash

People's Choice - Trophy Prize

Noosa Outback Surfboard Art Competition - all weekend

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 cash

People's Choice - Trophy Prize