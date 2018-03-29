Immaculate town acreage

LOCATED in an elevated position in a lane which rarely has properties available for sale, we have found something very special.

The large family home is set on five acres well back from the no-through road and takes in relaxing rural views across the gentle green lawns and farms beyond.

This has been a much loved home and the presentation and maintenance here is second to none. Internally, it offers a large living area with high ceilings, perfect selected hardwood floors and air-conditioning.

The near-new kitchen is a real eye-opener with smooth granite tops, Miele dishwasher and Westinghouse electric oven, hotplates and rangehood. There are plenty of soft-close drawers and abundant workspace to cook and create.

The spacious master bedroom is air-conditioned and has a large walk-through wardrobe and a spacious ensuite with his/her vanities and floor to ceiling tiles. The bedroom also opens out onto the deck and more lovely views can be enjoyed from the privacy of your bed.

The home offers full security screens. so you can turn off the air-conditioners and let the breezes come on in.

There is an outdoor entertaining area and glass-edged pool, lovely landscaping with massive boulders and built-in outdoors steps and paths. The grounds include large fruit trees including lychee, star fruit, citrus, mango and some exotics.

They say underneath a home is where a builder can see the difference. The amount of hardwood and concrete to make this home solid for many years to come is evident everywhere. This massive space ideal for storing up to three cars, or even extending for even more accommodation, home office or gym, a small bathroom is already built downstairs.

One great benefit of this home is the easy one level access and no steps from the double lock-up garage to inside the home. The hallway is also extra wide which may suit wheelchairs etc.

Wide 3m-wide undercover verandas wrapping around three sides of this home and there is a special safety fenced yard at the rear of the home for children and pets to play while family enjoy the outdoor entertaining area and glass-edged pool.

Lovely landscaping with massive boulders and built-in outdoors steps and paths complement the full concrete car parking and turning areas.

COOROY

15 Lorikeet Lane

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 5 Car, Pool

Features: Immaculate town and country property, large family home on 2ha, high ceilings, wrap-around verandas, swimming pool

Price: $985,000

Agent: Michelle Vercoe and Paul Bielby at Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: 0408 949 890, 0437 346 256

Inspection: Saturday 12-12.45pm