Immersed in unreal 3D art a real eye-opemer

6th Jun 2017 4:33 AM
VIRTUAL ART: 3D painting is making Noosa students with their hi-tech goggles embrace new challenges.
VIRTUAL ART: 3D painting is making Noosa students with their hi-tech goggles embrace new challenges.

NOOSA students are crossing into virtual reality to create 3D artworks for a "world first” inter-school creative competition.

Using VR art tools, 64 students from local high schools are being inspired to learn in-demand skills while being having fun, thanks to Create Noosa, an association of technology professionals. Entrants are in the running for cool prizes.

The VR art competition theme is Lost and Found.

They are creating 3D light paintings using Google Tilt Brush and HTC Vive headsets.

And four of the high schools, including St Andrew's Anglican College, are so impressed with the creative and educational potential of this technology, they have purchased their own VR art tools.

St Andrew's head of visual arts Ben Hedstrom said: "I'm now teaching two VR art classes each week, due to the enthusiasm of my students.

"When they are creating art in the VR environment, they don't want to leave it.”

Noosa District High arts teacher Adam Baker said: "This is a great way to introduce students to a new technology that has tremendous implications for how students will engage with educational content in the near future.

"It has been wonderful watching the students' reactions when they first start painting in 3D.”

CQ University Noosa is supporting the event and digital media lecturer James Picton is one of the judges, along with other local 3D artists.

Create Noosa's Chris Boden said: "The quality of work we're seeing validates the talent we have in the shire and the quality of our schools' art programs.

"We're excited to help Noosa's artists develop new skills so they can tap into the rapidly emerging field of immersive storytelling.”

Noosa Council is also backing this opportunity to encourage young 3D artists to build their creative and technology skills for jobs of the future.

Mayor Tony Wellington will award prizes for the best artworks at a special event on June 12 to be hosted at St Andrew's new Institute of Learning.

Parents will also have a chance to try out the VR art tools for themselves and a selection of the artworks will be on display at Noosa Regional Gallery, after the competition.

This event is Create Noosa's first step in a long-term vision to position Noosa as a hub for 3D immersive and creative technologies. Fostering such a system will allow residents to catch the next wave of in-demand careers.

