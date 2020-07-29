Menu
Graham Belcher, 52, faces five charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle fatal crash at a Tumbulgum intersection in September last year. Picture: Facebook
News

’Important evidence’ in fatal hit-and-run court case

Aisling Brennan
29th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
A BRITISH man accused of a fatal hit and run on the Far North Coast has had his case adjourned after "important evidence" was provided at the last minute.

Graham Belcher, 52, faces five charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle fatal crash at a Tumbulgum intersection in September last year.

A 39-year-old Gold Coast man, Scott Rose, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father of two and another man, who was taken to Tweed Hospital with chest injuries, were both riding motorcycles when the collision between them and Mr Belcher's blue 2019 Hyundai i30 occurred on Tweed Valley Way.

 

Scott Rose, of the Gold Coast, was killed on Tweed Valley Way during a three vehicle collision in September, 2019. PICTURE: Facebook
The Gold Coast-based British man was arrested at Brisbane International Airport trying to board a one-way flight to the United Kingdom hours after the incident and was extradited from Queensland.

His defence lawyer, Rod Behan, asked for a one-week's adjournment on Monday to allow more time to assess the prosecution evidence against his client.

"I believe that indictment … has two counts that were (added) onto the indictment and served onto us last Monday, some important evidence on those two counts were served to us on Thursday," Mr Behan said.

The court heard the evidence included more information about the injuries sustained relating to a grievous bodily harm charge added to the indictment.

The case was adjourned to August 3, when Belcher, who remains bail refused, is expected to appear via video link from custody.

fatal hit and run lismore district court northern rivers crime tweed crime tweed valley way
Lismore Northern Star

