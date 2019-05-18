In Cooroy an artist looks for her light inspiration

LIGHT WQRK: Margaret Builder has been inspired by the desert artists of Central Australia.

HER works sell alongside industry heavyweights like Ben Quilty, Del Kathryn Barton and Patricia Pincinini, but Tewantin- based Margaret Builder is surprisingly light in her artistic approach.

Her studio, for example, is simply her shed.

There she paints surrounded by some kids' bikes, a bucket or two, a fold-out picnic chair here and there.

And despite her successes and spending hours in the shed daily, Margaret says she "can't possibly take art too seriously”.

"I don't really take any notice of much except what feels right for me,” she said.

"And what feels right today may not feel right in two weeks.”

Margaret recently opened her first Queensland show at Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre.

Conversations between Internal Landscapes explores line, colour and form in her vibrant, lyrical style; abstract studies driven by her intuition and the many lessons learned alongside the great aboriginal artists of the Western Desert.

"I think all this was great training,” Margaret said.

"And on the other hand, it makes you realise that nothing is wrong, really.

"You've got to digest all your experiments until something comes out.”

The centre also opened Life Above and Below the Water by Rod McArter and Behind BFAC, a multimedia insight into the creative practices of BFAC staff. Free entry.

Go to www.butterfactory

artscentre.com.au.