In fashion for charity parade

STYLE: Models at the 2018 Red Cross Fashion Parade showed of the latest range of clothes from local store It's all about ME! Caitlin Zerafa

LAST Friday Red Cross Noosa held their annual fundariaser fashion parade, brining women of the community together.

In true style the morning, held at Laguna Estate, was filled with champagne, morning tea, raffle prizes and fashion.

The parade has been running for about 10 years and money raised from the day will go to various Red Cross projects.

President Julie Boyer said it was a lovely morning for everyone involved.

"About 100 ladies came along,” Ms Boyer said.

"All our members provided the food and its just a great day.”

Secretary Marilla Murphy said for many of the ladies is is a great excuse to get out.

"People make great friendships on this day which is really good for people who do not get out of the house a lot,” she said.

Five Red Cross members modelled clothing from Noosa's It's all about ME!