In-form Burrows takes aim at Aussie board title

Noosa Heads' Rhys Burrows wins the board race at the Queensland Surf Lifesaving Championships at Maroochydore Beach. Warren Lynam

SURF LIFESAVING: He's won two of the biggest events on the board racing schedule this season and Noosa Heads paddler Rhys Burrows is determined to continue his run of good form at the Australian championships.

The 22-year-old captured the Ocean6 open male crown last month, after proving his consistency during the multi-round series.

Then on Sunday, he captured his first Queensland board title in a decade, with impressive displays in sharp, short racing at Maroochydore.

So he's understandably itching to keep the run going in Perth next month.

"I've got two of the biggest victories this year so hopefully I can get (the win at) Aussies and make it three from three," he said.

"I've got one more big one in four weeks and that's kind of going to be in the same conditions like we had here (at Alex), with the same guys (plus others from interstate) and hopefully with the same result."

Burrows showed strength and speed on Sunday, winning a sprint up the beach, ahead of Currumbin's Corey Fletcher and Kurrawa ironman icon Matt Poole.

"I hadn't had a sprint finish with Pooley before. He's pretty tall but luckily he went a little early and kind of left it open for me," he said.

Burrows said he'd benefited from a renewed sense of enjoyment in the sport.

"I've just kind of stopped training as much as I was and I'm just having a lot more fun," he said.

"And I'm not getting too nervous and I suppose if you're not nervous you just race more relaxed and I race well when I'm more relaxed."

A former powerhouse in endurance events, Burrows is now thriving in the more intense shorter races.

"It's more exciting. It's not a two-hour race to wait and see what happens. It's done in three and a half minutes," he said.