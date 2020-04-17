Menu
IN PHOTOS: Roadworks on Tewantin's Hilton Tce are beginning to take shape. Photo: Noosa Council
IN PHOTOS: $3m Tewantin roadworks take shape

Caitlin Zerafa
17th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
ROADWORK’S one of Tewantin’s busiest streets is beginning to take shape, Noosa Council have revealed.

New footpaths, kerbing, parking bays and driveways along Hilton Tce are well and truly underway in the significant $3m project.

“Contractors are working hard to minimise access issues for residents and we appreciate your patience while work continues,” a Noosa Council statement said.

In addition to new streetscaping, the $3 million upgrade will deliver on-road cycle lanes and a roundabout to improve traffic flow at the Ernest Street intersection.

The roadworks began in February and at the time Council director of infrastructure services Carl Billingham said more than 17,000 vehicles pass through this intersection every day, “making it one of the busiest in the shire”.

Motorists are advised to detour via Beckams Rd.

The project is expected to be completed mid-2020.

