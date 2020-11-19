IN PHOTOS: 64 epic moments from Sunshine Beach SHS formal

The senior students of Sunshine Beach State High School shared a night they'll never forget on Tuesday as they celebrated their Year 12 formal.

The teens gathered at the Sunshine Coast Convention Centre and danced the night away in style after a turbulent year for the graduating class.

School captain Emily Snell said the formal was a "real motivator" to complete all her end of year exams.

"We're all so excited," she said.

"It really feels like it's celebrating a whole 13 years in school."

The Year 12 student said her fellow classmates were grateful the pandemic hadn't led to the formal's cancellation.

"Now we can dance and have our parents, so really there's nothing missing that we would've had from previous years, which is not what we expected," she said.

"The teachers have been really great. They've done everything they possibly could to pull this all together."

Although Emily was sad to say goodbye to her life as a high school student, she was looking forward to her new journey.

"It's very surreal. I feel like I'll be coming back … I don't feel like I'm leaving," she said.

"It's a bit bittersweet but we're going to have so much fun.

"You look back at everything you're leaving behind at high school that you'll never get to experience when you leave, but it's definitely exciting."