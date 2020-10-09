Menu
Students at Matthew Flinders Anglican College were tasked with designing a new world-class city from the ground up. Pictured, Year 5 students Sydney Mills and Izzy Megan. Photo: Patrick Woods
Education

IN PHOTOS: Coast school sets sights on region’s future

Eden Boyd
9th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
Students at a Coast school tried their hand at city planning this week as the future pioneers were tasked with designing a new world-class city from the ground up.

In partnership with Queensland University of Technology, Matthew Flinders Anglican College hosted a Design for Impact Summit on October 6 and 7.

Year 5 students were challenged to design a sustainable Maroochydore City Centre for 2050, with a focus on the region’s growing population.

Head of primary Trudi Edwards said the summit inspired the young town planners to look at the world differently.

“This is all part of our college’s aim to give our students from Prep to Year 6 diverse and rich opportunities to experience first-hand the energy, excitement and possibility of design thinking,” Mrs Edwards said.

Teams were given a large-scale 3D cardboard base cut-out of a different precinct as part of the greater city.

Students then constructed their precincts using cardboard, collage material, recycled plastic, paints, glue guns, staples and other construction materials.

The pieces were fitted together to then construct a large-scale model of the future town.

Head of teaching and learning Debbie Planck said the two-day summit was an opportunity for students to understand the importance of active democratic participation.

“The summit (gave) students a unique opportunity to explore their creativity and take ownership of their learning in an exciting and practical way,” she said.

“It is astounding to consider the breadth and scope of engaged learning that (occurred) in just two days.

“The learnings from the event will help us to fine tune the process so that we can involve more students in 2021 across our college of 1300 students from Prep to Year 12.”

maroochydore city centre matthew flinders anglican college sunshine coast education
The Sunshine Coast Daily

