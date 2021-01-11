IN PHOTOS: Cops seize meth in $300K bust

A man was arrested by Noosa police at the weekend for allegedly being in possession of more than 400g of methylamphetamine.

More than 400g of methamphetamine has been seized by Sunshine Coast police and a man is facing serious drug charges.

Police arrested the man about 1.30am on Saturday at the Villa Noosa Hotel in Noosaville.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police had noticed three men in a Ford Ranger.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the men from Brisbane and supposed to be in lockdown.

He said police found a three mobile phones and a black plastic lockbox inside the vehicle.

“Inside the lockbox, police located a large parcel wrapped in black plastic which contained a quantity of crystals, later found to weigh approximately 268g,” Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

“Further to this, police located two plastic clip seal bags containing a quantity of crystals, later found to weigh 85g and 58g respectively.

“Presumptive testing of the contents identified it as methamphetamine.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the total weight of methamphetamine was 411g and said the haul had a potential street value of $300,000.

He said police also found two plastic clip seal bags containing square blue tablets, each weighing about 41g, later identified as MDMA.

A 34-year-old man is in custody on serious drug charges and is expected to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said investigations were continuing and more people were likely to be charged.